NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises 0.8% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NRG opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $120.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

