Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $110.88 Million Stock Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 378.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412,590 shares during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma comprises approximately 2.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $110,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,166.81. This trade represents a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

