10,000 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,825 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

