Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.350-10.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Leidos has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

