Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 43,587 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,587 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $58,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,169,000 after buying an additional 2,570,826 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $130,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,009,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after buying an additional 321,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

