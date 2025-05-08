Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,424,948 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 307.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424,948 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises about 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Flowserve worth $108,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,629,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 714,063 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

