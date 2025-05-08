Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 65,725 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,271 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coinbase Global worth $54,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after acquiring an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $85,253,000 after purchasing an additional 295,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.95.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,742 shares of company stock worth $32,639,759. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

