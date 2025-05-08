Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Aris Water Solutions stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) on 5/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) on 4/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DOW (NYSE:DOW) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) on 4/29/2025.

ARIS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,396.84. This trade represents a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

