Battery Technology Stocks Worth Watching – May 7th

TETRA Technologies, Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of rechargeable energy storage solutions—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state batteries to emerging chemistries. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to firms supplying batteries for electric vehicles, renewable-energy integration and consumer electronics, sectors poised for growth as demand for efficient, high-capacity energy storage rises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,284. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a PE ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 8,799,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,712. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4,710,000.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,252.11.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 1,238,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.44. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE PLG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 519,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,800. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.64.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94. NOVONIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

