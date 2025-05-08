Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $56.60 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the quarter. Kemper makes up 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Kemper worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kemper by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,730 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 934,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 135,499 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

