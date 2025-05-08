Citizens Business Bank Sells 853 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

