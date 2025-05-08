FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 222.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

