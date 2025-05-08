Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,879.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,821.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,774.06. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

