Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY remained flat at $28.88 on Friday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

