First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Acceptance Stock Down 4.0 %

First Acceptance stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976. The company has a market cap of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 53.03%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

