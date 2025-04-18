Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in adidas stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

ADDYY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 47,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $137.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 13,801.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 123,797 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

