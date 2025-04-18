Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in adidas stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.
Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.
adidas Trading Up 1.1 %
ADDYY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 47,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $137.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY
About Representative Westerman
Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.