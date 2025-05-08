Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $452.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

