Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

