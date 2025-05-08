DC Investments Management LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

