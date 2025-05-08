Centiva Capital LP Invests $989,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 1,283,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 774,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

