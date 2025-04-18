Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 914.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

LRCX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

