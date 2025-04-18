Belmont Capital LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

