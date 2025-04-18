Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

