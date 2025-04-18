Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

DFAE stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

