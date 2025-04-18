Short Interest in Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Grows By 100.5%

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,350.5 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BUHPF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
