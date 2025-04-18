Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CFG stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

