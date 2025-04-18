Capital International Ltd. CA Has $5.91 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 136,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $26,836,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $221.43 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

