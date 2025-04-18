Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,084 shares during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent comprises 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.12% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CON opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Further Reading

