Capital International Sarl Buys 12,495 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE
Pfizer Price Performance
Pfizer stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.