Zacks Investment Management Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.2 %
IFF opened at $73.33 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
