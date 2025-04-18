Zacks Investment Management Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.2 %

IFF opened at $73.33 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

