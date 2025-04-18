Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,982 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.18% of Cactus worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,247,000 after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,686,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after buying an additional 218,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

