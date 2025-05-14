Patient Square Capital LP Has $147.64 Million Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Patient Square Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,480,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,535 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences makes up about 55.2% of Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patient Square Capital LP owned 1.71% of Roivant Sciences worth $147,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,374.98. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,309.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,501,538.17. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,669,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,064,847 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

