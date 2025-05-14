Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, and Cloudflare are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the medical and life-sciences sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, health-care service providers, and related firms. Investors trade these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s potential for scientific breakthroughs, demographic-driven demand, and regulatory influences on drug approval and reimbursement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 32,365,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,778,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 61,754,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,348,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,091. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $378.54 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $694.12. 2,028,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,241. McKesson has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $678.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.42. 9,043,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Read More