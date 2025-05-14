VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Increased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $235,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,091,000 after buying an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,385,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day moving average is $234.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.