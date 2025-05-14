Main Management LLC Buys 5,789 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 124,991 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 534,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

