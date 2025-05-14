LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.