Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.