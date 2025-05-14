LMR Partners LLP Sells 9,675 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

