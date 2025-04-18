i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,489 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.82% of i3 Verticals worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 979,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,993,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 676,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,313,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $831.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

