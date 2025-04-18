Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 2,407 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 9,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 63,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $413.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.67.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.31.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

