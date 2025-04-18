Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,983,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,354,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,581,000 after acquiring an additional 574,978 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

