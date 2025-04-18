Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.03. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 2,455 shares changing hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $74.73 million for the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.