Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

