Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 180 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

