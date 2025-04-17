Q1 Earnings Forecast for SAGE Issued By Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 451,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 430,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 462,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,528 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

