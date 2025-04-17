Capital One Financial Predicts Datadog Q1 Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Datadog in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.37.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.16, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

