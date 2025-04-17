Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – April 17th

Booking, Trip.com Group, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Keurig Dr Pepper, Ecolab, and Marriott International are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage hotels. Investors in hotel stocks may benefit from dividends and capital gains, with the performance of such stocks closely tied to the health of the travel and tourism industry as well as broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $37.42 on Thursday, reaching $4,578.26. The company had a trading volume of 94,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,093. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,702.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4,768.98.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 3,236,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $211.16. 811,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.65.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 7,089,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,264,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 3,598,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,899,303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

ECL traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $239.92. The company had a trading volume of 531,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $248.84.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.17. The company had a trading volume of 524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.61. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

