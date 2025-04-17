Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $55.11. Approximately 3,636,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,830,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.02.

Newmont Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

