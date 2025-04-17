CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$295.00 to C$296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$283.77.

WSP stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$248.37. 67,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$246.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$247.46. The company has a market cap of C$32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$201.24 and a 12-month high of C$264.87.

In related news, Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

