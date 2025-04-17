Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Announces Earnings Results

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 7.49 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nanoco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.70 ($0.29). The firm has a market cap of £14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.67.
About Nanoco Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nanoco Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.